You may remember ‘The Dress’ conundrum (remember that blue-or-gold argument?) or the ‘Yanny or Laurel’ debate, here’s something else to blow your collective minds.

The pair of legs (pictured above) seem innocuous enough, right?

Let me tell you, it’s 100% NOT.

Riddle me this – are these legs shiny and oily OR are they legs with white paint on them?

Fight among yourselves. But I think I know the answer!