The year of our lord 2024 has been an absolute clusterf*** whirlwind of a year, and honestly one of the best for online viral sensations.

In order to cleanse our chakras and move into 2025 with a fresh mind, body and soul, let me tawk tuahya about the best moments of the year.

MADAME WEB

Marvel’s superhero movie Madame Web went viral long before its release, thanks to a trailer featuring the clunky line, “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died,” which quickly became a meme. Dakota Johnson’s chaotic press tour, only added to the film’s bizarre aura. Ultimately, many watched Madame Web for its reputation as so-bad-it’s-good entertainment.

Alright, time to research some spiders in the Amazon.#NowWatching Madame Web pic.twitter.com/f6h4ghJJXI — Ross (@OneWingedKaiju) March 16, 2024

GLASGOW WILLY WONKA EXPERIENCE

Sometimes, disasters spark internet gold. A February event in Glasgow promoted as a Willy Wonka-themed immersive experience, turned into a laughable mess with low-budget costumes and sad props. Two unlikely stars emerged: a dejected Oompa Loompa (Kirsty Paterson) at a candy station resembling a meth lab and “The Unknown” (Felicia Dawkins), a haunting, out-of-place ghost-like figure.

i cannot put in words how enchanted I am by the willy wonka fiasco in Glasgow. cops called, kids crying in terror, all in an abandoned warehouse. this is the organic esoteric horror we’ve been missing for ages. a pure lust for chaos no multimillion dollar business could recreate pic.twitter.com/HOHAcB7V4l — jen (@f0X_j3n) February 28, 2024

NARA SMITH

In 2024, Nara Smith became the face of the “tradwife” trend, blending satire and spectacle. With over 15.5 million followers, Smith gained fame for her elaborate videos crafting homemade versions of store-bought goods like cola and toothpaste. Dressed in couture and narrating with a serene tone, she walks a fine line between parody and tradition. While fans admire her creativity, critics accuse her of reinforcing outdated gender roles, keeping her at the centre of heated debates.

WHERE IS PRINCESS KATE?

In early 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, vanished from public view, sparking wild online theories about her absence. From secret divorces to body doubles, speculation ran rampant. A poorly edited family photo released by the Palace only fueled the chaos.

The original photo WITHOUT photoshop has been unearthed by the international press#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/BdkEqpjtPm — Lyn (@duchessaf1) March 11, 2024

In March, it was revealed that Kate was battling breast cancer and stepping back from duties, bringing clarity but underscoring the internet’s knack for turning silence into spectacle. Amid the drama, memes thrived, imagining her hiding in Barbieland or lost in a gaming binge—a modern reminder of how quickly rumours can spiral.

Kate Middleton just revealed she has cancer and is undergoing chemo, which makes the palace blaming the photo editing on her even weirder. Hopefully she gets better and hopefully their PR learns from this pic.twitter.com/pMv8lh3pio — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 22, 2024

THE QUEEN OF MELROSE

Cosmo Lombino ruled the internet this year, going viral for her sultry complaints about Madonna concert costs and captivating storytelling on The Soft White Underbelly. A fashion industry staple, she’s styled icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Show me to me, please. Send it to me, Rachel” was first shared by Rachel Thanasoulis in 2022 during the era of TikTok celebrity death pranks, but the internet took the audio of her mum and ran with it…

BIG IS MOVING TO PARIS

A few years ago, “Main Character Energy” went viral, often tied to Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. In 2024, Carrie returned to meme fame, this time for her Season Two fixation on Mr. Big’s move to Paris. Social media lit up in March with jokes imagining clueless Carrie interjecting, “Big is moving to Paris,” into any conversation. We’ll use the current Luigi Mangione murder case as an example:

Miranda: The shooter did what he had to do to fight against a corrupt system…

Charlotte: But how can you think (whispers) *shooting* someone is right?

Samantha: Honey, he could shoot inside me anytime he wanted!

Carrie: Big is moving to Paris. https://t.co/ui9ebssfFM pic.twitter.com/AfPdjXhLSX — nate (@homoclassical) December 10, 2024

DUNE POPCORN BUCKET

Novelty popcorn buckets were all the rage in 2024, but none gained more notoriety than the Dune: Part Two sandworm bucket. Its design, resembling a certain NSFW item, even led to an SNL sketch. Director Denis Villeneuve admitted the resemblance wasn’t lost on him either. Proof that online, we never miss a chance to be immature.

FOUR SEASONS ORLANDO BABY

Who remembers the viral TikTok of a baby demanding a luxury hotel stay? That’s right! Stefanie O’Brien shared a video in May featuring her almost 13-month-old niece, Kate Wise, which has since racked up over 85 million views.

The way Miss Girl responded to the question made left everyone thinking, that’s an old soul, a fully conscious baby…

BRAT

Charli XCX’s album, ‘Brat’ was the most culturally significant thing to happen this year. The entire album rollout (orchestrated by the icon, Terrence O’Connor) was perfect, and the internet latched on and launched it into the stratosphere. The album had everyone in a tizzy from the green aesthetic to the Apple dance, and being an election year, the internet had to make Charli XCX and Kamala Harris the strangest pairing we’ve seen yet.

Charli, though a British citizen, gave her support to Harris in the 2024 US election with this X post

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The whole thing was very dystopian but ate nonetheless

HAWK TUAH

And then it’s June and a modern-day philosopher is about to emerge. Haliey Welch, known as Hawk Tuah Girl, unexpectedly gained viral fame after a Nashville event where she responded to a question about sex with a distinctive spitting sound (pronounced hôk too-ä). This turned her into a cultural sensation, complete with merchandise and a podcast, appropriately named Talk Tuah.

RAYGUN

Our very own breakdancer Raygun made waves at the Paris Olympics despite a lackluster performance during the sport’s debut. Dressed in a dorky cricket outfit, 37-year-old Rachel Gun’s floor rolls earned her no points but went viral across social media platforms. Her performance sparked controversy, with many questioning her representation of Australia. In November, Raygun announced an indefinite break from breakdancing, solidifying her status as a meme symbolizing being out of one’s element and dancing awkwardly like a kangaroo.

I could live all my life and never come up with anything as funny as Raygun, the 36-year-old Australian Olympic breakdancer pic.twitter.com/1uPYBxIlh8 — mariah (@mariahkreutter) August 9, 2024

SADDAM HUSSEIN HIDING SPOT

This meme haunted us more than an obsessive ex. We saw him in our rain charts, bacon, restaurants and just about any other arb spot you can imagine.

What do you mean you’re saddam hussein’s hiding spot if he served pic.twitter.com/TXml5Gl57U — mia 🚀🌪️ (@supersonicmia) October 27, 2024

VERY DEMURE, VERY MINDFUL

In 2024, TikToker Jools Lebron sparked a viral etiquette trend in August by advising viewers to be “very demure, very mindful” in their makeup routines. The trans beauty influencer shared her approach to work makeup, emphasizing simplicity over flamboyance.

MOO DENG

This year, the internet fell in love with Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Frequently caught in blurry photos with her mouth open, Moo Deng often looked terrified of her surroundings, yet she showcased her personality by playfully munching on anything within reach.

MOO DENG’S EMOTIONAL SUPPORT LEAF 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5L3YKebAJi — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 27, 2024

As quickly as her stardom soared, she unfortunately flew too close to the sun and her controversial political views were the beginning of her demise.

Moo Deng predicts Donald Trump will win US Election. The famous baby hippo was presented with separate cakes featuring both candidates names, ultimately choosing to eat the Trump cake. pic.twitter.com/20l90VZygK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2024

PESTO

Then came the cute baby animal redemption arc, with baby Pesto, a chubby young penguin at Melbourne’s Sea Life Aquarium. Born in July, he set a record as the largest baby penguin, weighing around 44 pounds at just six months. Endearingly referred to as an “absolute unit” and “massive fatty,” Pesto charmed visitors with his sweet demeanour despite his size. Before shedding his fluff as a teenager, he attracted large crowds, even drawing Olivia Rodrigo during her visit. Pesto’s rise to fame followed Moo Deng’s, proving that there’s always space for adorable animals in the online world.

WENT BACK TO SEE PESTO THE PENGUIN. THE DEFINITION OF ABSOLUTE UNIT pic.twitter.com/Z4bHGNDN2v — mj (@bigdybbukenergy) September 21, 2024

IN THE CLERB, WE ALL FAM

Broad City, one of the standout comedies of the 2010s, made an unexpected cultural comeback this year thanks to a viral clip shared by comedian Maggie Winters. The clip features Ilana (Ilana Glazer) explaining nightclub camaraderie in a memorable exchange from a 2016 episode. This sparked a wave of nearly 250,000 TikTok videos using the sound, with contributions from celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Usher, and even Kamala Harris.

LOOKALIKES CONTESTS

In late September, posters appeared in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village promoting a “Timothée Chalamet Look-alike Competition” with a $50 prize, sparking curiosity about attendance. On October 28, a large crowd, including the real Timothée Chalamet, gathered in Washington Square Park for the event, organized by YouTuber Anthony Po.

Timothée Chalamet makes a surprise appearance at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest. pic.twitter.com/ma8Iaji1rW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 27, 2024

The concept quickly spread globally, inspiring look-alike contests for Harry Styles in London, Jeremy Allen White in Chicago, Dev Patel in San Francisco, Jake Schlossberg in D.C., and Paul Mescal in Dublin.

A Paul Mescal lookalike competition took place in Dublin today. pic.twitter.com/GtSgdQuTyT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 7, 2024

HOLDING SPACE

The press tour for the Wicked movie felt never-ending as stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo faced numerous interviews, often getting emotional. This emotional intensity peaked when Out journalist Tracey Gilchrist noted that following the U.S. election, people had been drawing strength from the lyrics of “Defying Gravity.” Erivo’s heartfelt response came so quickly that Gilchrist couldn’t finish her question. Their touching exchange, along with Grande’s supportive gesture of holding Erivo’s finger, went viral on X in late November.

The two recently discussed the moment and admitted they had no idea what was going on… enjoy

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo discuss the viral “Holding Space” moment in recent Wicked interview. pic.twitter.com/kdbULBcwgB — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) December 7, 2024

There were too many moments in 2024 to encapsulate what on Earth actually happened, but we hope this little trip down memory lane serves as a reminder that no matter how weird it gets, it can always get weirder. Cheers to 2025!!