Rebel Wilson has truly put all her cards on the table in her new memoir ‘Rebel Rising’, shocking the public by revealing the name of the actor she lost her virginity to at age 35.

The 44-year-old Aussie actress, known for her role as ‘Fat Amy’ in Pitch Perfect, detailed her first sexual experience in a chapter titled ‘Late Bloomer’.

She explained that the reason she waited so long for the ‘big moment’ was because she was convinced that “as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive”.

The encounter happened back in 2016 when she was filming ‘How To Be Single’ in New York, with Rebel explaining that she was almost at her ‘highest weight’.

She revealed that she found the motivation to ‘do the deed’ after finding out her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Life IS short. I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I Just put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it,” she explained.

Pitch Perfect co-star Hana Mae Lee then set her up on a date with actor Mickey Gooch Jr., who also starred in ‘How To Be Single’ alongside Rebel.

Rebel confessed she instantly found him ‘sexy’ and after hitting it off, the pair dated for a month before Rebel decided she was ready to take the next step.

Rebel shared that after they did the deed, she wanted to be with him ‘all the time’ but after six months of dating, the pair parted ways and have remained ‘good friends’.

“And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you,” she explained.

Rebel is out here dropping bombshells!

Her memoir has proved to be quite explosive, with Wilson making huge claims against actor Sacha Baron Cohen for sexually assaulting her during the filming of ‘The Brothers Grimsby’, igniting a public feud between the pair.

