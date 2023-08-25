This rare edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is about to go under the hammer and is tipped to fetch up to $20,000!

Carina Haouchine who is a Scottish documentary filmmaker and 26 years old, won a copy of this rare book back in 2012 when she was only 15.

What makes this edition of the iconic book so special is that only 15 of its kind have been published, which marked the 15th anniversary of the franchise.

The books were also signed to the winners by author JK Rowling and they were never released for sale.

Ahead of the September 5th Hansons Auctioneers’ Library Auction, Carina said “The book was kept hidden away in my childhood bedroom and then in the storage cupboard of my tenement flat in Glasgow. The tenement actually experienced a tragic fire at the beginning of the year.”

“Thankfully, nobody was injured, but it is now uninhabitable. I’m very grateful the book survived!”

“The ground floor of the building and stairwell were badly damaged, but my flat, which was on the second floor, wasn’t affected – including the cupboard where the book was stored.”

Carina won the rare book from a competition run by publisher Bloomsbury who were on the search to find the UK’s biggest Harry Potter fan.