Diddy says everything has been worked out between Will Smith and Chris Rock, following the shocking on-stage slap Will handed Chris during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

According to Page Six, the hip-hop mogul said he can confirm that the feud was settled at the Oscars After Party hosted by Vanity Fair.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy told Page Six.

“It’s all love,” he added. “They’re brothers.”

Sources told the outlet that arrangements to work out the issues had been made hours before the after party.

Actors Denzel Washington, TV and film mogul Tyler Perry and actor-director Bradley Cooper came to Will’s side in the moments after the very public slap.

Will walked on stage as Chris presented the award for Best Documentary after the “I Think I Love My Wife” actor joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Jada has come out publicly to share details about her journey with alopecia –– a medical condition that causes hair loss that many Black women experience.

Will apologised on stage while accepting his very first Oscar Award for Best Actor.

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” Will said during his emotional speech. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

