Rapper Bhad Bhabie, also known as the ‘catch me outside’ girl, has revealed the astonishing amount she’s made on OnlyFans and we’re left speechless.

21-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who went viral for her out-the-gate appearance on Doctor Phil back in 2016, posted a photo of her all-time earnings, dating back to 2021, and the figure is staggering – more than $57 Million USD, which is about $85 Million AUD.

TMZ reports they’ve verified the receipts and that they are 100% real.

The interesting part is that based on the breakdown, she’s made more money from DM’s than subscriptions, revealing how much her fans want to communicate with her.