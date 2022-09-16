Longtime rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have come up together in the world of professional tennis. They are the ultimate players with 42 Grand Slam titles between the two of them. With Roger Federer retiring it marks an end of an era for tennis as he goes down as one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the court.

Nadal shared some moments of their friendship throughout the years. It feels like we were all there with them throughout their journey!