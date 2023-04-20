Canadian actress Rachel McAdams, known for her roles in hit movies like “Mean Girls” and “The Notebook”, turned down multiple A-list projects in the mid-2000s, including “The Devil Wears Prada”, “Casino Royale”, “Mission: Impossible III”, “Iron Man”, and “Get Smart”. In a recent interview with Bustle, McAdams revealed that she took a two-year break from Hollywood and moved back to Canada during this time, despite her career surging following the success of “Mean Girls” and “The Notebook”.

Although all five movies that McAdams turned down ended up being box office hits, she doesn’t regret her decision. She felt that taking a break from Hollywood and declining these roles was necessary for her mental health and personal well-being, and allowed her to stay true to herself. McAdams eventually entered the superhero universe with her role in “Doctor Strange” in 2016 and reprised her role as Dr. Christine Palmer in the sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, released in 2022.

McAdams also discussed the possibility of appearing in the upcoming film adaptation of the “Mean Girls” musical, but stated that she doesn’t see a way for her to cameo in the movie unless writer Tina Fey figures it out. Her next project is the Lionsgate adaptation of Judy Blume’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”, set to release on April 28th. Despite turning down numerous high-profile roles in the past, McAdams remains a respected and sought-after actress in the entertainment industry.