During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, “Who’s In My Bathroom?,” Gwyneth Paltrow said she believes that while nepo babies may “unfairly” get their foot in the door, they then have to “work almost twice as hard.”

“As the child of someone, you get access that other people don’t have, right, so the playing field is not level in that way,” said Gwyneth, 49. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good.”

“Because people are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there,’ and ‘You’re only there because of your dad or your mom,'” she added.

Hailey, 25, said she agreed with Gwyneth’s words, adding, “I need to hear this today.”

Do you agree with Gwyneth Paltrow?