Australia's most Instagram-worthy locations have been revealed by a recent study.

Analysing Instagram hashtag data for 25 popular destinations across Australia, Bondi Beach emerged as the top choice, with a staggering 1.93 million posts tagged with #bondibeach. Renowned for its pristine white sands, proximity to Sydney, and excellent surfing conditions, Bondi Beach attracts visitors and surfers from around the globe year-round.

Sydney Opera House gets second place, boasting 1.05 million Instagram posts and The Great Barrier Reef secured the third spot, with 1.03 million posts featuring #greatbarrierreef.

Rounding out the top five are the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Darling Harbour, each garnering hundreds of thousands of Instagram posts.

Other notable destinations in the top ten include Uluru, the Twelve Apostles, St Kilda Beach, The Grounds of Alexandria, and the Whitsunday Islands, reflecting the diverse and picturesque landscapes that Australia has to offer.

Check out the full list below!

Top 10 Most Instagrammable Places in Australia:

