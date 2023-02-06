On a fateful night in June 2001, Prince Harry and friend Sasha Walpole are enjoying an evening in the local pub.

Harry takes us through this night in his recently published memoir, Spare. In this story the Prince reveals how he lost his virginity.

Ms Walpole, 40, is two years older than Harry, who was 17 at the time of their coupling. It’s said that the pair climbed a three bar fence behind the pub and lit a cigarette, and then it happened.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke described it as a “humiliating” episode and said the unnamed woman had treated him like a “young stallion”.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away,” he wrote.

“One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”

“I was shocked, and feel like he has brought this to my door,” Ms Walpole told The Sun, describing her reaction to Harry describing their encounter in his book.

“I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened, in a field behind a pub.

“That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved. But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller. He has done this to my privacy.

“I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it. If it wasn’t in the book, none of this wouldn’t be happening.

“I can sit quietly and hope it goes away, but then it is like a ticking timebomb, and you’re looking over your shoulder.”

