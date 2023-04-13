After months of speculation, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the coronation service of his father, King Charles III. However, his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be joining him, choosing instead to remain in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The palace released a statement on Wednesday announcing the news, which was echoed in a similar statement from the Sussex’s representatives.

While this announcement should put an end to the ongoing media debate surrounding Harry’s attendance at the coronation, it is unlikely to quell the ongoing soap opera surrounding the prince and his wife, especially given that the ceremony falls on Archie’s birthday. When Harry attended the funerals of his grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, the media was rife with speculation about everything from his attire to his seating arrangements, and this time is likely to be no different.

Furthermore, the question remains as to whether Harry will have a face-to-face meeting with his father and older brother, Prince William. The couple’s recent six-part Netflix series, which chronicled their decision to step back from royal duties, as well as Harry’s bestselling memoir, have only added to the intrigue surrounding the family.

The couple has alleged that Meghan faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the UK press, which ultimately contributed to their decision to leave the country.