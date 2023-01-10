Prince Harry has opened up about his childhood and relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales, in his newly-released memoir ‘Spare’.

The 38-year-old claims he grew up knowing that he was there to give his older brother an organ donation if required.

“I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he writes, claiming that his family even referred to him and his brother as the heir and the spare.

He goes onto describe his life as a “mission to offer a source of distraction, entertainment and, in case of need, a spare part”, such as a kidney, blood transfusion or bone marrow.

Harry, who is two years younger than Prince William, explains that this idea of only being in the world in case something happened to William was made “abundantly clear” to him from an early age and was “regularly reinforced” throughout his life.

He even alleges that when he was born, King Charles III said to Princess Diana: “Wonderful! You have already given me an heir and a spare; I have done my job.”

