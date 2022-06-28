Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked rumours that another revealing TV interview could be on the way. The couple was spotted making a surprise visit to Oprah Winfrey’s home.

According to Hello Magazine, pictures obtained by Daily Mail show Harry and Meghan’s car entering Oprah’s 70-acre property on Saturday, June 25th, along with a woman who is thought to be their friend, actress Janina Gavankar.

The Daily Mail reported that sources say the couple and their friend spent an hour at the $100 million mansion which is just a five-minute drive from their own home in Montecito. They were joined by a Range Rover carrying security personnel on the short journey.

The report also mentions that a baby car seat was strapped in next to Meghan.

Harry and Meghan shocked royal fans when they sat down for a tell-all TV interview with Oprah in 2021.

During the two-hour discussion, the couple opened up about struggles they faced during their time as senior royals and what led them to ultimately step down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Saturday’s visit to Oprah’s home may have been a personal matter, speculation about a second tell-all interview has already started. This comes just weeks after Meghan and Harry returned from their low key – but highly publicised – visit to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June. Several reports claimed that Harry and his brother Prince William made little effort to see each other outside of Jubilee events and the couple was not allowed on the royal balcony since they are no longer senior royals.

(Source: iHeartRadio)