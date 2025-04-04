Prime Video has released the first-look images and premiere date for the second season of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

In the second season of the epic drama series based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel, Nicole Kidman returns as wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko, this time hosting another wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps.

With a star studded cast for season one, featuring Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Luke Evans and Manny Jacinto, the season two cast will not disappoint.

Joining the cast for the new season includes Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding, Dolly de Leon and more.

It seems Masha is up to her same old tricks, trying anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself, while pushing her patients to the brink.

Season two of Nine Perfect Strangers will premiere on Prime Video from on May 22, with new episodes released weekly.