When Post Malone kicks off his tour in Australia, you know it’s going to be a wild ride. And boy, did he deliver!

Decked out in a Fosters tee, tight denim shorts, and a red cup in hand (his “ice cold brewski”), Posty brought an overwhelmingly Aussie flavour to his Brisbane show. The sold-out crowd of 20,000 at the RNA Showgrounds was ready to party.

With his amazing concert band and unreal drummer by his side, Malone treated his fans to hit tracks like “Better Now” and “Wow”. But that was just the warm-up. What followed was a series of shoeys like you’ve never seen before.

In true Aussie tradition, Posty invited a lucky fan to join him on stage for a round of shoe-drinking. They guzzled down (probably warm) beer from a dirty old shoe. Posty rated the taste a solid eight.

But the shoeys didn’t stop there. As the night went on, Posty broke records and lost count of how many he’d done. The crowd was on fire, cheering him on with Aussie drinking songs and getting drenched in beer showers. It was an absolute frenzy!

Post Malone brings ‘Dennis’ to the stage to do a ‘Shoey’ – credit: YouTube @throughmyeyes2099

Between his soulful renditions of Fleetwood Mac’s “Hollywood Dreams” and his inspirational speech about living your dreams with love, Post Malone blew the crowd away.

The night ended with a bang as fireworks lit up the stage and the sky behind it. Post Malone danced his heart out, playing with fire (literally) as he performed one of his biggest hits, “Congratulations”.

For those lucky enough to have tickets to his upcoming shows, get ready for an explosive two-hour set filled with pyrotechnics and “bad ass fire”. Post Malone brings an energy and stage presence that will leave you captivated.

And let’s not forget the shoeys – the legendary shoe-drinking streak that will go down in history.

