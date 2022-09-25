Post Malone fell through the stage a week ago while performing in St Louis. After being treated by on-site medics he finished the show like the goddamn “Rockstar” he is.

Seemingly okay he continued the tour and played a show at Boston’s TD Garden. Since then he’s been taken to hospital for breathing troubles, stabbing pain and “cracking sounds from the right side of [his] body”. He shared this with his 22.9M Instagram followers:

If you’ve seen the fall it’s no surprise he’s still in pain…

Posty really seems like the nicest man in music so everyone cross your fingers and toes he has a speedy recovery!