A portrait of late Aussie cricketer Shane Warne has been unveiled at the Bradman Museum.

Warnie was selected to have his portrait painted as part of the ‘greats of the game’ collection. Just before his tragic passing.

He was a cricketer, a Victorian, a son, a husband, a father, and of course – a larrikin.

It’s only fitting that Warnie’s painting sits next to the rest of the greats of the game.