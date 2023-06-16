It might be winter here but P!NK’s Summer Carnival Tour kicked off with a bang this week in Bolton, England.

Aerials are again part of the show, making use of not just the stage but all the space around it too (always appreciated by those in the cheaper seats).

In a video that went viral, P!NK is seen flinging from the front of the stage, across the sky and to the very back of the stadium and if that wasn’t impressive enough, she does it all while singing the chorus of her hit song, ‘So What’.

She first teased her new aerial stunts earlier in the year.

“The 360 flying that I do attaches itself to the back of the stadium, not the roof, so I can actually go farther and higher. And I don’t always love that,” she told Variety.

“Especially the higher part, because when we did Wembley Stadium, I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ I mean, we’re having stuff built now and hoping it works. And every tour I do, the technology is advanced. I figure by the time I need that hip replacement, that’s gonna be advanced, also – it’s gonna be easy.”

The Bolton show also saw P!NK bring out her daughter Willow to perform their duet “Cover Me in Sunshine” which they recorded at home and released in February 2021.

Check out the sweet video P!NK’s husband, Carey Hart, shared from the show:

“So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink!!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢,” he wrote.