Pink made a last-minute addition to a recent performance to pay tribute to the legendary Sinead O’Connor.

Just hours after news broke that the Irish vocalist had sadly passed away on Wednesday, July 26th, Pink brought out singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile for an emotional performance of one of her biggest hits, a rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

“When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars and I would make a demo tape… I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company,” Pink told the crowd at Great American Ballpark in Ohio.

“And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor.

So, in honour of Sinead, and in honour of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”

Watch the fan-shot clip here:

On Wednesday evening, the Irish Times reported that O’Connor had passed away at the age of 56. While her cause of death has yet to be determined, it comes after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane in 2022.

After the heartfelt tribute, Pink concluded by telling the crowd, “You never know what people are going through. It’s not that hard to give people a smile… we’re all learning that lesson together now.”