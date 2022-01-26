Following world renowned actor Peter Dinklage’s slamming of the new Disney remake of ‘Snow White’ for reinforcing stereotypes, the studio was quick to address his concerns of the seemingly ‘backwards film.’

The company came out publicly with this statement, ‘to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.’

Dinklage told Marc Maron from the WTF Podcast ‘literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’

‘Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs … what the f*** are you doing man?’

The studio claims it has been working on reimagining the dwarf characters since its inception three years ago, and also works closely with cultural consultants throughout the production process.

Dinklage has a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, which affects bone growth, causing him to have shorter limbs.

He said the story of Snow White can still be told, but it needs to be updated to reflect today’s standards.

‘If you tell the story of “Snow White” with the most f***ed up, progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in,’ he stated.