As the year comes to an end, Time Magazine is getting ready to crown its 2023 Person Of The Year.

The award honours the individuals, groups or concepts that had the most influence on the world over the past year.

The almost 100-year-old tradition is said to be the “annual designation for the person, group or concept that most shaped the headlines, for good or ill.”

Last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took out the title after leading and defending his country after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride." — Volodymyr Zelensky, TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. pic.twitter.com/9hXFXIRXyW — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 7, 2022

One of the people shortlisted for the title is Russian President, Vladimir Putin, which has caused an uproar on social media as to why the man who led a full-scale invasion into Ukraine last year has made it on the list.

While the announcement has confused many, people have noted that the title is designed to be given to the person with the biggest influence over the year, despite their intentions.

the time person of the year is not an endorsement it is a statement that they had a massive influence over history, culture, and politics in the current year https://t.co/n79uWhE7xF — clogs (@lover_apologist) December 4, 2023

Here’s the full list of finalists shortlisted for the 2023 title:

Hollywood Strikers

2023 saw a 118-day strike from Hollywood screenwriters and actors, resulting in a pause on the filming of new and current TV shows and films.

The strikes saw many stars hit the streets in protest of the changes to the entertainment industry from the rise of streaming services.

Time describes the strike as “a rare show of the power of both labour and the entertainment industry.”

The strike had a positive outcome with an agreement reached between SAG-AFTRA, which represents over 160,000 actors and screen professionals, and Hollywood studios and streaming services.

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping is the President of China and has gained a position on the Time100 list more than 10 times.

Taylor Swift

2023 might of been Taylor Swift’s biggest year yet, breaking records with her Eras World Tour, which is set to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time.

She also set streaming records with the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and her film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is set to become one of the most successful concert films of all time.

Sam Altman

There’s no doubt that AI is only getting bigger so it’s no surprise that the OpenAI CEO has made it to the list.

Time said that Altman “has made countless headlines for his departure (and swift return) to his position as CEO of OpenAI, the company that released the groundbreaking ChatGPT.”

Trump Prosecutors

2023 was a rough year for former President Donald Trump, becoming the first-ever president to be indicted and charged in four separate cases with more than 90 counts.

Barbie

There’s no doubt that Barbie was one of the most influential figures of 2023, sending the world into a spiral over the iconic film.

Greta Gerwig’s work quickly became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, surpassing over $1.36 million globally.

Vladimir Putin

The announcement that Vladimir Putin has made the list has enraged many online and rightly so as the Russian President continues to war in Ukraine after its invasion in 2022.

King Charles III

2023 marked a huge year for Prince Charles as he was welcomed to the throne in his coronation in May.

Time said “At a moment of change for the monarchy, he signified the power of tradition,”

Jerome Powell

Powell is the Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States and according to Time, has “played a key role managing high inflation in the U.S.,”

