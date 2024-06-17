You may know her for her starring role on Netflix’s Bridgerton as Penelope Featherington a.k.a Lady Whistledown – she’s none other than Nicole Coughlan. The newest model to join Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS family.

Kim said she’s a big fan of Bridgerton so it comes as no surprise that she’s gotten this ‘season’s diamond’ to be the face of her latest Soft Lounge Collection.

Nicola embraced her body during her six minute steamy sex scene where she bared all. During a recent Q&A, an audience member called Nicola “very brave” for taking on the role of Penelope. Nicole took a little crack back saying “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough.”

“And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

We stan a perfect breast community member.



