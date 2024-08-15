Aussie music duo Peking Duk have officially locked in a date and location for their highly anticipated Bunnings rave and let’s just say they better get those snags cooking!

Band members Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles have been campaigning for Bunnings to get on board to hold the ultimate Aussie rave on social media over the past few months, rallying for support which as you can imagine, they’ve received plenty of.

In a video shared to Instagram this morning, the pair announced they’ve officially locked in a date and location for the rave.

The event will be held in the carpark of Melbourne’s Preston Bunnings on August 31st.

As you can expect, it wouldn’t be a true Bunnings rave without the essentials of a sausage sizzle, exclusive Bunnings merch and face painting.

“All the money made from sausage sales and tickets will be going to (Australian music industry charity) Support Act,” Styles said.

“That’s why the line up is going to have some of the best Aussie talent,” Hyde explained.

The ‘Take Me Over’ artists will be joined by fellow Aussie DJ What So Not and music producer Kaila, who sparked the original idea for the rave on TikTok.

While tickets to the event have already sold out, there are tickets available to the warehouse rave kick on event that they’re hosting afterwards, which you can get your hands on here.

Looks like their efforts paid off with what could be the most iconic Aussie rave in history.