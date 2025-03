In Apple’s latest commercial, ‘The Last Of Us’ actor Pedro Pascal has joined forces with director Spike Jonze in a short film to promote the AirPods 4.

In the 5 minute long film, Pascal stars as the heartbroken lead, who is cured by the “magic” of Active Noise Cancelling.

Titled ‘Someday’, the ad features Pascal’s dance moves and puppy-dog expressions, proving his remaining status as the internet’s husband.

You can watch the full video below: