Patrick Dempsey, the former heartthrob of “Grey’s Anatomy,” has been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2023.
“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” the 57-year-old Dempsey told People. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”
The exciting news was unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Kimmel humorously announcing the title. Kimmel, known for his comedic flair, jokingly mentioned his love for “sexy men who are alive” before revealing the well-deserved winner.
