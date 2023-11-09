To add a playful twist to the announcement, a “cutting-edge hologram technology” was employed during an interview with the mysterious Sexiest Man Alive. Patrick Dempsey’s voice was altered, and his face was substituted with a lizard’s head, keeping the audience guessing. The witty banter led to a few wild guesses, including Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Travis Kelce, but it was the seasoned age of the winner that eventually gave him away. An astute audience member named Keith correctly deduced that the enigmatic “lizard man” was none other than “Dr. McDreamy” from the beloved medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

After the big reveal, Patrick Dempsey joined Jimmy Kimmel for an engaging interview. Dempsey confessed his shock at being named the Sexiest Man Alive, stating, “I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right?” He added a touch of humour, saying, “I’ve always been the bridesmaid!”

Fans of Patrick Dempsey can look forward to seeing him on screen once again as he takes on the role of Italian driver Piero Taruffi in Michael Mann’s film “Ferrari,” set to premiere on December 25. The movie, which also stars Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, received an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement that allowed the cast to grace the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, a move that may have contributed to Dempsey’s claim to the title of Sexiest Man. An avid race car driver himself, Dempsey expressed his longtime interest in the film and revealed that he had personally reached out to Michael Mann to secure his role, demonstrating his belief that sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands to make your dreams come true.

Patrick Dempsey now joins the esteemed list of past Sexiest Men Alive, a roster that includes George Clooney, Michael B. Jordan, Ben Affleck, Idris Elba, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, and unexpected picks like Blake Shelton, John Legend, and the most recent honoree, Chris Evans. At 57, Dempsey stands as the second-oldest recipient of the title, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, who was awarded the distinction at the age of 59 in 1989. In his characteristic good humour, Dempsey quipped, “I peaked many years ago, but I’m still here,” making it clear that age is just a number.