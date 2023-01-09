Longtime Britney Spears fans are suspicious of everything these days, with good reason. After the world found out about her 13-year conservatorship thanks to her dedicated fans’ #FreeBritney movement bringing awareness to her situation, they’ve been dissecting posts from the star and those close to her.

In one of Paris Hilton‘s latest Instagram posts, Britney made an appearance and it prompted some debate after fans claimed that the “Toxic” singer looked photoshopped. The picture was taken at a recent birthday party for talent agent Cade Hudson and fans took to the comments to voice their concerns.

“Is that an AI Britney?? Look at her fingers!!! WTF Paris? You’re becoming more and more shady to me and I used to love you dude,” wrote one fan. “How dare you participate in whatever is going on with Brit?”

Paris herself took to the comment section to deny the photoshop claims which she calls a “ridiculous” conspiracy theory. Here’s what the “Stars Are Blind” singer had to say on the matter:

“To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images. Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️”

You can see the photo in question on the third slide of Paris’ Instagram post:

