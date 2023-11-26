Paris Hilton has welcomed a baby girl into the world!

On Thanksgiving she announced that her daughter had arrived on Instagram, by posting a picture of a pink onesie with the name ‘London’ embroidered on the front.

This is Paris’ second child and her son, Phoenix, is only 11 months old.

Paris and her husband Carter have welcomed both of their children via surrogate, because Paris is ‘terrified’ of child birth. Apparently when she was filming her TV show ‘The Simple Life’, they put her in a room with a woman who was giving birth and it ‘traumatized’ her.

In an interview earlier this year, Paris explained that has always wanted a daughter named London and was explaining that it’s hard to find ‘nice’ city names.

