Lewis Capaldi is one of the internet’s favourite celebrities. He’s charming, funny, and down to earth. He doesn’t ever come across as the usual “I’m a celebrity” type which people adore about him.

While the last few years have been full of incredible highs for the Scottish singer/songerwriter (his music has wracked up literally BILLIONS of streams) it’s also been full of dramatic lows, challenges and struggles with his mental health.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now takes us behind the curtain and gives us unprecedented access to the life of and rise of Lewis Capaldi. Stream the documentary exclusively on Netflix from the 5th of April. Check out the trailer below.