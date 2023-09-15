Apple are geniuses when it comes to marketing. Look around your home or office right now and I bet you can see at least one Apple product (personally, my entire life is run on their devices). That’s why it’s no surprise their latest marketing stunt is product integration at its absolute finest.

Olivia Rodrigo has a new single out called ‘get him back!’ and the film clip was shot ENTIRELY on the new iPhone 15. Mind-blowing. What’s even crazier is if you didn’t know it was filmed on a phone you’d never be able to tell, the footage is incredible. Great advertising for Apple and (most likely) a good paycheque for Olivia. Check it out below!