Olivia Rodrigo has shared some sweet words of advice with an Aussie fan who stopped her on the streets of Melbourne.

The ‘good 4 u’ singer has officially touched down in Melbourne, where she prepares to perform her GUTS World tour at Rod Laver Arena across three nights.

Spotted on Peel Street in Collingwood, Olivia was approached by a fan (TikTok – @biancacamiolo) who asked for advice for an aspiring artist.

“Just make stuff everyday. Keep going, right until you have good quality,” she said.

The 21-year-old Grammy Award winning artist even had time to stop for a picture, posing with Bianca who shared the experience on TikTok.

We can’t wait to see Olivia LIVE in Melbourne!