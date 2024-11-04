After sharing the key red flag that can make or break her dating someone, Olivia Rodrigo has sparked debate among fans.

The superstar, who’s just wrapped up her ‘GUTS World Tour’, sat down with Netflix to discuss her favourite tank tops that she wore while on the road.

One of her tank tops had the words ‘dump him’ written on it, an omage to ‘Miss Britney Spears’. When asked what her biggest red flag is when it comes to dating she replied “This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates, I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space.”

“And if they say yes I don’t date them – I just think if you want to go to space you’re a little too full of yourself because I think it’s just weird.”

Someone who has a lot of experience with a man who is obsessed with space chimed in. Grimes, the ex-partner of Space X’s Elon Musk, responded to Olivia saying: