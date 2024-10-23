Former President Barack Obama has entertained supporters at Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s Detroit rally today after rapping Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’.

The iconic moment happened after Eminem introduced Obama onto the stage at the rally, where he really revealed he was feeling nervous following the rapper’s appearance.

“I gotta say, I’ve done a lot of rallies. So, I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem.”

Obama then lost himself in the music, breaking out into Eminem’s iconic ‘Lose Yourself’ lyrics.

Obama raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at Kamala Harris’ rally in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/kwVVyNBQzK — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2024

People were quick to react to the hilarious moment online, with one person writing “Obama is the greatest of all time.”

Eminem appeared at the rally to urge the people of his home state to vote in the upcoming election, sharing that he believes that Vice President Harris ‘supports a future for this country’.

“Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever and I think it’s important to use your voice. So, I’m encouraging everyone to get out and vote please.”

Eminem speaks at Kamala Harris’ rally in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/wr5VijWNqA — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2024

“I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people would do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country, where this freedom and many others will be protected and upheld.”

