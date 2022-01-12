Novak Djokovic has taken to his socials to release a statement clearing up the controversy surrounding being his positive Covid results in December, and subsequent visa issues.

It was alleged that he had attended an awards ceremony whilst positive, but he states that he had taken a rapid antigen test prior to the event which came back negative, and was only informed of the positive PCR results after the event.

He also apologises for his and his agent’s responsibilities on the visa issues, and is looking forward to playing in the Australian Open!

