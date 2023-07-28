Since Ariana Grande announced her divorce from Dalton Gomez, there have been rumours that she was dating 31-year-old Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a married man.

It seems that new BF Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay on Wednesday, though it was unsure whether this was because of the relationship with Ariana.

Rumours swirled online suspecting the relationship and now the wife of Slater has spoken out about what’s actually going on.

Talking to Page Six, Lilly Jay confirmed what the internet thought, saying “Ariana’s the story really. Not a girl’s girl.”

“My family is just collateral damage,” she added. “The story is her and Dalton.”

The pair had been married since 2018 and welcomed a son together in August 2022.

A source told TMZ that Slater’s wife was “completely blindsided” by the divorce and his new relationship with Grande, as she feels he has “completely turned his back on his family.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

She is “heartbroken” and feels “betrayed” by both her ex and Grande, whom Jay met when she and Slater were still together.

Fans have expressed their anger for the situation online, with many making some pretty passionate Tweets on how they feel about her behaviour.

Some have even labelled her as a homewrecker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Not a good time for Ari!

If you want to listen to Ariana Grande, check out her playlist on iHeart Radio below!

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
ariana grande