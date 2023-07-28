Since Ariana Grande announced her divorce from Dalton Gomez, there have been rumours that she was dating 31-year-old Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a married man.

It seems that new BF Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay on Wednesday, though it was unsure whether this was because of the relationship with Ariana.

Rumours swirled online suspecting the relationship and now the wife of Slater has spoken out about what’s actually going on.

Talking to Page Six, Lilly Jay confirmed what the internet thought, saying “Ariana’s the story really. Not a girl’s girl.”

“My family is just collateral damage,” she added. “The story is her and Dalton.”

The pair had been married since 2018 and welcomed a son together in August 2022.

A source told TMZ that Slater’s wife was “completely blindsided” by the divorce and his new relationship with Grande, as she feels he has “completely turned his back on his family.”

She is “heartbroken” and feels “betrayed” by both her ex and Grande, whom Jay met when she and Slater were still together.

Fans have expressed their anger for the situation online, with many making some pretty passionate Tweets on how they feel about her behaviour.

ariana is really on her WORST BEHAVIOR. this kind of stuff is NASTY and i can't IMAGINE being in the headspace that makes you think this kind if stuff is okay. i really hope she can MAKE UP for acting on that BAD IDEA. i hope all parties involved GET WELL SOON — armed bobbery (@sicksadchris) July 27, 2023

Some have even labelled her as a homewrecker.

in my country there's a saying: if you're a homewrecker, someone will come and wreck yours. you'll never be happy ariana sorry 😭 https://t.co/juoXa1ivnm — bouvier beale (@bartierkit) July 26, 2023

Not a good time for Ari!

