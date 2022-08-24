A nightclub in Sydney has put in place new rules that bans patrons from “staring at someone from afar” without prior “verbal consent”.

Club 77 announced it’s new rules via Instagram:

The Darlinghurst nightclub has added a trained “safety officer” who will wear a fluorescent vest and deal with any complaints.

“If you’re being harassed by another person or receiving unwanted attention, please seek them out or tell our staff immediately,” they said.

“This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar. If the attention you are giving someone is unwarranted, that is considered harassment.”

What do you think of this? Should all nightclubs implement these reals and safety officers?