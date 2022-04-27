English food writer and television cook Nigella Lawson will be joining Manu Feildel in the new season of Channel 7’s cooking show, My Kitchen Rules.

Nigella will be travelling across the country to dine in the homes of Aussies all vying to take home the title of MKR Champion.

“Going to restaurants can be a treat, but for me, the true story of food is told through the cooking we do at home,” Nigella says.

“So to have the chance to champion home cooks and be given the intimate privilege of being invited into people’s homes to eat their food fills me with gratitude and excitement in equal measure.

“I’m so looking forward to working with Manu too.”

Manu is also “thrilled” to have Nigella join him, saying: “We make the perfect team with our years of experience, in professional and home kitchens respectively.”

Former MasterChef judge Matt Preston is also set to make an appearance on the show this year, while fellow celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Curtis Stone will return in guest roles.

Former judge Pete Evans was dropped by Channel Seven in 2020 following poor TV ratings and mass criticism for spreading vaccine misinformation.

Since Pete’s Facebook and Instagram pages have been removed for “COVID-19 misinformation breaches”, the controversial chef took to Telegram to respond to the latest news.

“I wish Channel Seven, the crew and my dear mate Manu all the very best on their upcoming series,” he wrote, alongside a love heart emoji.

“I will always cherish the many years we spent together, creating so many wonderful memories.”

My Kitchen Rules premieres later this year on Channel 7 and 7plus.