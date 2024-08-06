Nicole Kidman’s choice of car is a surprising one!

Nicole was chatting to Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia when talk turned to Victoria’s infamous “Rolls Royce” comment in the Beckham documentary.

Nicole asked Victoria is this was true, to which Victoria said that while it was true, her Dad only bought the flashy car after building a business from nothing.

That’s when Nic said cars weren’t really her thing, and revealed that despite having a Lambo in the garage, she never drives it!

Keith Urban once gifted Nicole a $423,000 (AUD) Lamborghini, but she prefers something very different…