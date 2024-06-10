Nick Cannon’s insuring his most valuable body part – his balls!

Mariah Carey’s baby daddy has 12 kids with 6 different women, but he’s not writing off having more kids.

In fact, he’s insured his testicles for a whopping $15 million (AUD)! Nick says ‘Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.”

I feel it’s fair to say, Nick Cannon could potentially have the most expensive sperm on the planet.

Moroccan and Monroe Cannon (age 13)

Mother: Mariah Carey

Golden Sagon Cannon (age 7) Mother: Brittany Bell Powerful Queen Cannon (age 3) Mother: Brittany Bell Zion Mixolydian & Zillion Heir Cannon (age 2) Mother: Abby De La Rosa Legendary Love Cannon (age 1) Mother: Br Tiesi Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (age 1) Mother: LaNisha Cole Rise Messiah Cannon (age 1) Mother: Brittany Bell Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon (age 1) Mother: Abby De La Rosa Halo Marie Cannon (age 1) Mother: Alyssa Scott Zen Cannon (passed at 5 months) Mother: Alyssa Scott

