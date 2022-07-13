Kim Kardashian and the rest of her multi-billion dollar family are back for season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ – a reality show following their extraordinary lives and absolutely definitely nothing like the show they used to do ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

In the trailer we see glimpses of Kourtney and Travis’s wedding prep, Kendal on the runway, Kylie heading for a night out after the birth of her second child, Kris’s health scare, Kourtney living post-Tristan and even get our first glimpse of PETE DAVIDSON!

Season 2 premieres on Hulu and Disney+ September 22. Check out the video below!