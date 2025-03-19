After nearly 30 years, Happy Gilmore is stepping back onto the green!

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, with Adam Sandler stepping back into his role for the highly-anticipated sequel film.

Original cast members Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller will return for the film, with some new faces like rapper Bad Bunny, NFL star Travis Kelce and Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny.

“We worked hard on the script. We didn’t want to let anybody down,” Sandler said while teasing the release on The Tonight Show.

“People have been asking me for a long time. We’re really excited about it. We wrote our asses off.”

Sandler also confirmed that rapper Eminem will make a surprise cameo appearance in the film, which he described as “funny as hell”.

The film will land on Netflix on July 25th, watch the teaser trailer below!