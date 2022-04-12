How about this, a Milkybar inspired range of mochas that you can tuck into as you watch the next episode under your blanket this winter!

They’ve got two NEW option for you (still less options than shows on Netflix) with Gold Choc Mocha a rich coffee & smooth caramalised white chocolate flavour; and White Choc Mocha with a cheeky blend of thick, velvety froth, smooth white choc & rich creamy coffee flavour.

Each pack comes in 8s and they’re available nationally in your Coles Supermarkets for less than a single cup of joe (around $7)!