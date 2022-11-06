Nick Carter is mourning the death of his brother Aaron Carter.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. The heartfelt message came with childhood photos of the two brothers.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

Aaron was found dead in the bathtub of his California home on Saturday morning. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed but law enforcement did tell TMZ that police will be doing a deep dive into his past drug use.

Carter continued, “I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Nick and Aaron had a strained relationship throughout the years.