A law enforcement source reports that police believe ‘multiple people’ should be charged after a criminal investigation into Matthew Perry’s tragic death.

The 54-year-old ‘Friends’ star was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28th, with the death being ruled as accidental.

The autopsy revealed that he died from the “acute effects of ketamine” with drowning and coronary artery disease listed as contributing factors.

Last month, authorities confirmed that a criminal investigation would be launched into the actors death to determine where the ketamine came from.

A law enforcement source has now revealed to People that the investigation is “nearing its conclusion” and police believe “multiple people” should be charged in connection with Perry’s death.

While the identities of the suspects are currently unknown to the public, the decision now lies with the U.S. Attorney’s Office as to whether or not to press charges.

Perry was open about his struggles with addiction and was previously prescribed ketamine infusion therapy which has been described as a ‘miracle treatment’ for mental health problems.

While his last infusion session was a week and a half before his death, the autopsy ruled the ketamine in his system was not from that treatment.