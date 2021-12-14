Harry Potter fans are getting so many Christmas presents from the franchise, with the latest being the release of the brand new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The third instalment of the prequel series stars Jude Law as Dumbledore, along with a talented cast including Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and Dan Fogler.

Along with the trailer, Warner Bros has released a teaser regarding the plot! “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

Sounds exciting!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be in cinemas on April 7, 2022. You can check out the trailer here: