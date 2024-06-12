Miley Cyrus has taken a shot at her famous dad – Billy Ray Cyrus!

Miley discussed her complicated family dynamic in a chat with David Letterman. She credited Billy Ray for her perspective on life, but also blamed him for her narcissism.

She said she was particularly selfish as a kid, and didn’t even know anything about her own siblings.

Miley and Billy Ray have been noticeably estranged since his divorce from her mum Tish, with Miley leaving him out of her Grammys speech earlier this year.

“My father, I am grateful for first his genes. My dad has great hair, and i got that. I am grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me, he’s almost like given me this map and there is this map of what to do and what not to do and he’s guided me on both. Like, his perspective on reality and on life i’ve inherited from him more so than the way that I was raised which, really my mom raised me. I also inherited the narcissism from my father that I don’t know anything about my siblings except for the part that I was doing.”