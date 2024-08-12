Miley Cyrus has made Disney history with her new honour.

Miley’s back reliving her child star days, embracing her ‘Hannah Montana’ era and becoming the younger ever ‘Disney Legend.’

The award is no joke – it’s for those who have serious shaped Disney’s magic, and Miley was in tears as she received the honour.

Previous recipients include Julie Andrews and Dick Van Duyk (Mary Poppins), Angela Lansbury (Beauty And The Beast) and Robin Williams (Aladdin).

Unbelievably, Miley has beaten Tom Hanks to the honour, who is famous as the voice of Woody in Toy Story, and actually played Walt Disney himself in Saving Mr. Banks.