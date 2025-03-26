Miley Cyrus has dropped the trailer for the film version of her upcoming new album ‘Something Beautiful’.

After announcing her ninth studio album ‘Something Beautiful’ earlier this week, which comes out May 30th, Cyrus’ has announced that a film accompanying the album will be coming to cinemas in June.

Directed by Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, the film is described as ‘a striking visual narrative’.

“A unique visual experience, fuelled by fantasy, including 13 original songs from the upcoming album,” the trailer says.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in November, Miley revealed that she is working on a visual album inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall but “with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

“The visual component of [my album] is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties,” she explained.

“The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.”

We can’t wait to see Miley’s new era!