There’s a huge bushfire raging in Southern California right now, which is threatening to destroy Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch!

Once listed for $100 million US dollars, the property last sold for $22 million in 2020.

The Neverland Ranch is under serious threat from the massive Santa Barbara fire, which is apparently fuelled by dry land conditions and a sweltering heatwave. According to reports, mass evacuations of the area have begun.

The local fire captain told the media that Neverland is under serious threat, and multiple firefighters, trucks and bulldozers are already at the property to try to save it. ]