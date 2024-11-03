The infamous Beverly Hills murder house is getting a facelift by its new owners.
One of the construction workers (@f3rch0_sr) shared a couple of TikTok’s showing the inside of empty, haunting home.
@f3rch0_sr #menendezjustice #menendezbrotherscase #netflix #monsters #beverlyhills #CA ♬ Don’t Dream It’s Over – Crowded House
The freshly gutted living room shows the reminisce of the chilling murder location of Jose & Kitty Menendez while the rest of the mansion looks to be under construction.
@f3rch0_sr #menendezbrotherscase #menendezjustice #monsters #netflix #CA #beverlyhills #fyp ♬ Don’t Dream It’s Over – Crowded House